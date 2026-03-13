XYO Price Tops $0.0041 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $55.48 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004447 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000110 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is xyo.network/blog.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,655,185,228.11436914 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00407784 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,059,308.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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