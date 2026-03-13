The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp cut EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.88.

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EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 229,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,820. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. EverCommerce had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,984,941 shares in the company, valued at $24,156,731.97. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,279 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $75,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,554,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,785,231.55. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 329,197 shares of company stock worth $3,836,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 136.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:

About EverCommerce

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EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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