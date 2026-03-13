BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 64,069 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 12th total of 94,667 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 1.0%

MHD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 289,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,807. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

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BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 813.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 453,353 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 112,528 shares during the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 398,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 76,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,038 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.

The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.

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