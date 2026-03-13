BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 64,069 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 12th total of 94,667 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 1.0%
MHD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 289,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,807. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.
The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.
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