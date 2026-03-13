Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Purchases New Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 540,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,297,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF makes up about 9.3% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned 0.98% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 672,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000.

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Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA COPX traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

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