Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Takes $8.15 Million Position in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,000. LATAM Airlines Group accounts for 2.3% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.06% of LATAM Airlines Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 392.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 2,004.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

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LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LTM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. 259,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,188. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LATAM Airlines Group ( NYSE:LTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 136.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 target price on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LATAM Airlines Group

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi?brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low?cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

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