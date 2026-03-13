Vestcor Inc Acquires 3,660 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Oshkosh by 3,459.5% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

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Oshkosh Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of OSK stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $147.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,134. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $180.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.53. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Argus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.31.

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. This trade represents a 22.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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