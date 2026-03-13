WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DYN. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 556,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,760,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,257 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,856,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 139,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $173,190. This trade represents a 35.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DYN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.94. 409,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,836. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DYN. Evercore cut their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

View Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor?mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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