United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 36,223 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,223 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,552,941. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KGI Securities raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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