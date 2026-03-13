Vision Capital Corp Acquires 116,402 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. InvenTrust Properties comprises approximately 9.3% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned 1.42% of InvenTrust Properties worth $31,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,732,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 509,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 827,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 276,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. 81,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 6.22%. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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