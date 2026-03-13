Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,871 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Weyerhaeuser worth $38,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,848,000 after acquiring an additional 542,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,865,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,630,000 after purchasing an additional 271,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,950,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $23.30. 1,246,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,641. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.03. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 190.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Richard Beckwitt acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This represents a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $106,245.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,978 shares in the company, valued at $613,340.58. The trade was a 20.95% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $721,645. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. New Street Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

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Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

See Also

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