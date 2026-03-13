Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 6,240 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $7,891,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.41. 1,008,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,198,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.07. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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