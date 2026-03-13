e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Sold by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lowered its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty comprises 1.4% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,778,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 131,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,386. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.68. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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