Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.6%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,583. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $351,450.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,224.74. The trade was a 38.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $324,074.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,375.32. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,930 shares of company stock worth $2,581,186 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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