Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 1.2% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Republic Services worth $80,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 254,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,772,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Republic Services by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 758,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7,683.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,768,000 after acquiring an additional 730,287 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 60.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

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Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $224.46. The company had a trading volume of 161,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $227.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.70.

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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