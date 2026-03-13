WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 69,834 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 69,834 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

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Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 181,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,115. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

Trending Headlines about Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $826.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.29 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research materially raised EPS forecasts across quarters and years (Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, FY2026 and FY2027), including lifting FY2027 to ~$4.66 and several quarterly beats vs. prior Zacks views; Zacks carries a “Strong?Buy” on GMED — this increases earnings visibility and underpins buy?side interest. Zacks / MarketBeat Coverage

Zacks Research materially raised EPS forecasts across quarters and years (Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, FY2026 and FY2027), including lifting FY2027 to ~$4.66 and several quarterly beats vs. prior Zacks views; Zacks carries a “Strong?Buy” on GMED — this increases earnings visibility and underpins buy?side interest. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains favorable: AmericanBankingNews reports an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from covering brokerages, reinforcing demand from institutional investors. Globus Medical Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,360.90. The trade was a 16.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kyle Kline sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $363,353.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,332,253 in the last three months. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Globus Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

See Also

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