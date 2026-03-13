Saiph Capital LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Saiph Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Capital Group Core Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

