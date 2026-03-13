Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,058.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,577 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,397,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $335.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

