JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,646,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,332,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 577,860 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded JPM to a “Strong Buy,” boosting short?term bullishness from some retail/analyst circles. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded JPM to a “Strong Buy,” boosting short?term bullishness from some retail/analyst circles. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan Asset Management released its annual College Planning guide — positive PR for the wealth management franchise but unlikely to move the stock materially. College Planning Essentials

J.P. Morgan Asset Management released its annual College Planning guide — positive PR for the wealth management franchise but unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan marked down and repriced software-linked loans in private?credit portfolios and has restricted lending to private?credit firms — a direct hit to capital deployment and a signal of rising credit stress in the $2T private?credit market. This is the primary negative catalyst. Reuters: Restricts Private Credit Lending

JPMorgan marked down and repriced software-linked loans in private?credit portfolios and has restricted lending to private?credit firms — a direct hit to capital deployment and a signal of rising credit stress in the $2T private?credit market. This is the primary negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets (FT, CNBC, PYMNTS, Zacks) report that the markdowns target software firms because of AI disruption risks — investors worry about valuation, liquidity and potential future losses. Zacks: Markdowns Signal Reality Check

Multiple outlets (FT, CNBC, PYMNTS, Zacks) report that the markdowns target software firms because of AI disruption risks — investors worry about valuation, liquidity and potential future losses. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan is facing a proposed class?action lawsuit alleging the bank facilitated a $328M crypto Ponzi scheme — legal risk and reputational concerns that can pressure shares if exposure or fines grow. Cointelegraph: Crypto Ponzi Lawsuit

JPMorgan is facing a proposed class?action lawsuit alleging the bank facilitated a $328M crypto Ponzi scheme — legal risk and reputational concerns that can pressure shares if exposure or fines grow. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and notable institutional rebalancing (reported by Quiver Quantitative) add to sentiment weakness and may amplify intraday selling pressure. Quiver Quant: Insider & Institutional Activity

Heavy insider selling and notable institutional rebalancing (reported by Quiver Quantitative) add to sentiment weakness and may amplify intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Broader market sell?off (oil surge and geopolitical risks) has led to a bank sector pullback, exacerbating JPM’s decline despite its strong fundamentals and recent earnings beat. Marketwide Sell-Off Coverage

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $762.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.