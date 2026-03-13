Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Insider Susan Lamonica Sells 13,258 Shares

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFGGet Free Report) insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,956.84. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,256. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.19%.Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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