Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Insider Susan Lamonica Sells 13,258 Shares

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,956.84. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,256. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

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Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.19%.Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

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Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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