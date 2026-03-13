Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Director Mark Isto Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $549,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,417.69. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,212. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $306.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

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Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $360.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 45.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 275.8% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $1,397,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,636,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 576.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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