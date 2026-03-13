Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Adrian Krainer Sells 33,243 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Krainer sold 33,243 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $1,321,076.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 283,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,421.48. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STOK traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 528,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,049. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.07. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STOK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

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Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

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Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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