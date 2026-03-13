Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Insider Tobias Gerald Labrie Sells 20,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) insider Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 20,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 530,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,483,440. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

TSE:BDI traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,843. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$7.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.71.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Black Diamond Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.25.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

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