Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 13th (AA, AMIGY, APD, CE, ESQ, FLG, HNRG, KNX, KRRO, LIN)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 13th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

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Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $325.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $525.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $455.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $6.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.80.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Mkm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Itau BBA Securities currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $5.60 target price on the stock.

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