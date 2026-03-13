Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Parth Mehrotra Sells 21,097 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 21,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $479,112.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 322,698 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,471.58. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 41,999 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $960,097.14.
- On Friday, March 6th, Parth Mehrotra sold 21,440 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $496,336.00.
Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,692. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Bayban purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
View Our Latest Report on PRVA
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Privia Health Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.