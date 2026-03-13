Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Parth Mehrotra Sells 21,097 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 21,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $479,112.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 322,698 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,471.58. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 41,999 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $960,097.14.

On Friday, March 6th, Parth Mehrotra sold 21,440 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $496,336.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,692. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Bayban purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Report on PRVA

About Privia Health Group

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Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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