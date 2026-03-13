JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $100.37 Thousand

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market cap of $111.88 million and approximately $100.37 thousand worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can currently be purchased for approximately $119.59 or 0.00166532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Profile

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) launched on October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 935,560 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official message board is jpoolsolana.medium.com. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official website is jpool.one.

Buying and Selling JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 935,391.63271373. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 113.72105836 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $24,229.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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