Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.3110. 525,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,315,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

Capricor Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capricor Therapeutics this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAPR. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,533,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,062,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,168,000. Finally, SB Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

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Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

Further Reading

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