Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.3110. 525,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,315,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.
Capricor Therapeutics News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Capricor Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA resumed review of deramiocel and set an August decision window, reviving the pathway for approval and reducing some regulatory uncertainty. Capricor Shares Rise as FDA Sets August Decision Date for Rejected Duchenne Therapy
- Positive Sentiment: Late-breaking HOPE-3 Phase 3 data presented at the 2026 MDA conference showed significant functional benefits for deramiocel in Duchenne muscular dystrophy — a clinical readout that supports the therapy’s commercial potential if approved. HOPE-3 Data Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CAPR, which can provide support from buy-side interest and signal confidence to some investors. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Capricor Therapeutics
- Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and provided a corporate update; the release contains financial details and operational commentary investors will parse for runway and milestones. Q4 & Full-Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript and supplemental materials are available for detailed management commentary and Q&A — useful for assessing guidance, cash runway and commercialization planning. Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: News outlets flagged “earnings on deck” coverage following the FDA review resumption — media attention can amplify both upside and downside moves depending on follow-up items. Investing.com Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest reports show anomalous “0 shares” figures and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — likely data noise rather than a material shift in short positioning. (Multiple short-interest updates posted March 11–12.)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus: CAPR reported a loss of ($0.62) vs. analysts’ ($0.51) estimate. An EPS miss amid a biotech story often triggers immediate selling as investors re-price near-term execution and funding risk. MarketBeat Earnings Coverage
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on CAPR. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.
Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3%
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,533,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,062,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,168,000. Finally, SB Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.
The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.
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