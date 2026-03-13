Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Up 17.7% – Still a Buy?

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $38.3080. 500,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,195,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Papa John’s International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Papa John’s International this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qatari?backed Irth Capital (and other suitors) have submitted a roughly $1.5 billion take?private proposal (~$47/share) are driving upside because the offer represents a material premium to recent trading and creates buyout speculation. Papa John’s Weighs Takeover Offer As Valuation And Risks Stay In Focus

Reports that Qatari?backed Irth Capital (and other suitors) have submitted a roughly $1.5 billion take?private proposal (~$47/share) are driving upside because the offer represents a material premium to recent trading and creates buyout speculation. Positive Sentiment: Market headlines showing a sharp intraday jump (reports of a 15–19% surge) reinforce momentum and short?term buying tied to the takeover narrative. Papa John’s (PZZA) Stock Jumps 19% Following $1.5B Buyout Proposal

Market headlines showing a sharp intraday jump (reports of a 15–19% surge) reinforce momentum and short?term buying tied to the takeover narrative. Neutral Sentiment: CEO comments indicate management remains focused on competing and running the business rather than treating the bid as a certainty — that could slow a quick transaction and keeps operational execution in focus. Papa John’s CEO Focuses on Competing, Not Take-Private Bid

CEO comments indicate management remains focused on competing and running the business rather than treating the bid as a certainty — that could slow a quick transaction and keeps operational execution in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry pieces highlight Papa John’s ongoing digital and loyalty investments — a longer?term positive for sales and margins but unlikely to move the stock as much as takeover speculation in the near term. Can Papa John’s Digital Investments & Loyalty Expansion Drive Growth?

Analyst/industry pieces highlight Papa John’s ongoing digital and loyalty investments — a longer?term positive for sales and margins but unlikely to move the stock as much as takeover speculation in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued mixed estimate changes: they trimmed Q1 and Q3 2026 EPS forecasts (and left a Hold rating) even as they raised a Q2 2027 forecast—these downward near?term revisions highlight margin and revenue risk and temper the fundamentals under the takeover chatter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $498.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.44%.Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $3,105,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $13,036,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 690,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 504,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 146,640 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

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Papa John’s International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John’s restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John’s centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

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