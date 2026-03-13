CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,744 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 12th total of 29,381 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 5.2%

CVV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 26,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

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Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 93.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CVD Equipment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, manufactures and markets custom vacuum deposition systems used to create thin-film coatings and advanced materials for semiconductor, optoelectronic and related industries. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the United States, the company leverages proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD), plasma-enhanced CVD, metal-organic CVD (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) technologies to support both research and production applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes single- and multi-chamber reactors for the deposition of silicon, III-V compounds, metal oxides and other specialty materials, along with fluid-bed reactors for nanoparticle synthesis.

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