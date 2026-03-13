AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $46.4180, with a volume of 7099268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Key Headlines Impacting AXT

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Shares jumped roughly 14.9% on heavy volume, signaling short?term buying momentum and renewed investor interest that can attract momentum traders. Read More.

Shares jumped roughly 14.9% on heavy volume, signaling short?term buying momentum and renewed investor interest that can attract momentum traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume was reported, indicating speculative positioning that can amplify intraday moves and volatility—useful for traders but risky for longer?term investors. Read More.

Unusually high options volume was reported, indicating speculative positioning that can amplify intraday moves and volatility—useful for traders but risky for longer?term investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights AXT’s indium?phosphide capabilities and potential to benefit from AI/optics demand — a strategic narrative that could support higher valuation if revenue follows, but it’s not yet a confirmed revenue catalyst. Read More.

Coverage highlights AXT’s indium?phosphide capabilities and potential to benefit from AI/optics demand — a strategic narrative that could support higher valuation if revenue follows, but it’s not yet a confirmed revenue catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest figures show zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly). Treat published “0” short interest with caution until exchanges/clearing update official data—don’t infer a true absence of shorts from that number.

Reported short?interest figures show zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly). Treat published “0” short interest with caution until exchanges/clearing update official data—don’t infer a true absence of shorts from that number. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by senior management and directors: CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,832 shares (~$45.60 avg) and directors including David C. Chang and Jesse Chen sold large blocks on March 10–11 (multiple filings). The concentrated, multi?executive sell?off (seven+ filings) is material and can pressure sentiment despite the rally. Coverage and SEC filings: Read More. SEC filing examples: Read More., Read More..

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on AXT in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

AXT Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -101.79 and a beta of 1.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. On average, analysts expect that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AXT

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 159,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $6,911,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,482,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,521,886.16. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 15,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 123,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,833.56. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,653. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in AXT by 2,333,600.0% during the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Further Reading

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