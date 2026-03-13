Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26,955 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the February 12th total of 16,447 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 474,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 474,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,443. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.10. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.0103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.