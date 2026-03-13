Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 176.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 207,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 44.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators in the regulated U.S. cannabis industry. The company’s portfolio includes greenhouse facilities, indoor cultivation sites, processing and distribution centers, and other purpose-built properties designed to meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements. By structuring long-term net leases, Innovative Industrial Properties provides its tenants with capital to expand and modernize their operations while maintaining stable, predictable rental income streams.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Innovative Industrial Properties was the first publicly traded REIT in the medical-cannabis sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.