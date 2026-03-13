Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MXF)

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Mexico Fund Stock Performance

MXF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,087. Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

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Mexico Fund Company Profile

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The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

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