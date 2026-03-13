MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 106,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

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MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is a closed-end term fund that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global infrastructure securities. The fund targets companies involved in the development, ownership, or operation of transportation networks, energy and utility systems, digital infrastructure and related megatrends. By focusing on essential assets that underpin long-term economic growth, MEGI aims to generate a stable income stream while capturing opportunities for capital gains.

Launched in 2021, MEGI employs a thematic investment approach managed by CBRE Clarion Securities’ dedicated infrastructure equity team.

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