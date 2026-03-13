ASP Isotopes CEO Warns of New Helium Crunch, Details Renergen Ramp and Isotope Revenue Plans

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) CEO Paul Mann said a renewed disruption in the global helium market is creating immediate supply pressure for industries ranging from semiconductors to medical imaging, while outlining how the company’s Renergen assets could add incremental supply later this decade. Mann made the comments in a discussion with Canaccord Genuity sustainability analyst George Giannikas.

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Helium supply disruption and market context

Mann described helium as a uniquely constrained commodity, noting that it cannot be manufactured and is effectively lost once released because it is lighter than air. He said the supply chain is highly concentrated and prone to recurring disruptions, adding that the market may be entering a “fifth supply side crisis” in the past 20 years.

According to Mann, customers are indicating that roughly 25% to 30% of the world’s helium supply is currently offline because of issues tied to Qatar, a major producer. He said current annualized production is running at roughly 4.5 BCF versus demand of about 6.5 BCF, implying rationing may be required. He also cited geopolitical and infrastructure-related pressures, including what he called the “recent closure of the Strait of Hormuz” and local Qatar press reports that the Ras Laffan LNG facility suffered damage from a direct drone or missile hit, though he said it was unclear how long repairs would take.

Mann also connected helium availability to prior industrial disruptions, stating that during COVID, semiconductor shortages were linked in part to helium shortages. He listed key helium end-markets including semiconductor manufacturing, rocket launches, and MRIs.

Renergen phase one: timeline and economics discussed

Mann said ASP owns Renergen, which he described as positioned to become one of the world’s largest helium producers toward the end of the decade. He highlighted the geology of the company’s South African resource, claiming materially higher helium concentrations than typical natural gas fields. By his comparison, natural gas production in Qatar may contain around 0.04% helium, other regions around 0.4%, while Renergen’s Free State wells average “north of 3%” and have been observed as high as 12%.

On the project timeline, he said phase one is expected to be completed this year, around the end of the first half or into the second half, and added the project is currently ahead of schedule after increased engineering focus and expansion of the drilling fleet.

For phase one output, Mann outlined:

LNG: About 2,500 gigajoules per day, with a local market price he described as roughly $12 to $14 per gigajoule.

About 2,500 gigajoules per day, with a local market price he described as roughly $12 to $14 per gigajoule. Helium: About 58 MCF per day.

Using illustrative pricing, Mann suggested phase one could generate around $20 million in annualized revenue and about $5 million in gross profit, combining LNG and helium. He added that helium price upside would flow quickly to profitability, giving an example that at $800 per MCF the helium component could represent about $17 million in revenue and around $11 million in gross profit.

Phase two funding and build strategy

Mann said the U.S. government has designated Renergen’s helium facilities as “critical to the security of the United States,” which he said supports funding commitments. He stated that the U.S. government has committed “half a billion dollars” to phase two, and that phase two would start before year-end and take 44 months to build.

He said phase two is expected to produce about 34,000 gigajoules of LNG and roughly 890 to 900 MCF per day of helium. Mann discussed capital needs and financing mechanics, stating the company must commit $170 million of capital after completing phase one, which would allow it to draw down the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation financing and funding from Standard Bank. He added that the phase two numbers he cited were drawn from public Renergen filings, with pricing assumptions layered on top.

On execution, Mann said phase one delays stemmed from reliance on a Chinese contractor, while phase two will use Chart Industries on a turnkey contract. He characterized phase two as less likely to experience the same delays because building LNG and helium plants is Chart’s core business.

He also briefly described the helium extraction process, calling it “just a big fridge”: cooling gas to roughly -170°C to separate LNG, then further cooling to about -272°C to liquefy helium, with nitrogen and carbon dioxide removed beforehand. Mann said the product stream can reach “6N” purity (99.9999%) as liquid helium.

Isotope product updates: Silicon-28, Carbon-14, and Ytterbium-176

Turning to ASP’s isotope operations (excluding uranium), Mann provided updates on three products he expects to contribute commercial revenue, stating he would “definitely” expect revenue in 2026 and possibly in the first half for some or all.

Silicon-28: Mann said ASP shipped its first Silicon-28 samples in August of the prior year and that both the company and customers confirmed analytical alignment and enrichment performance versus theoretical expectations. He said two customers visited the plant in September/October and recommended safety and operational changes, most of which have been implemented. The remaining work involves replacing compressor O-rings—he said Swiss engineers came to South Africa for the replacement—after concerns that prior O-rings could become brittle and leak, risking failure or off-spec product. Mann said once the plant restarts, first product could ship roughly 18 days later, though he did not provide a firm restart date. He also noted ASP has signed three Silicon-28 contracts: one with a large U.S. semiconductor company, one with a large global industrial gas company, and one with a large U.S. buyer.

Carbon-14: Mann said Carbon-14 feedstock from Canada is expected to arrive “imminently” and that the plant has been operational for two years, previously enriching Carbon-12. He said Carbon-14 production could begin once feedstock arrives, with first product taking about 60 to 90 days. He reiterated ASP has a take-or-pay contract with a Canadian customer for a minimum of $2.5 million per year, with a higher maximum not specified.

Ytterbium-176: Mann said ASP shipped its first sample in September of the prior year, and the customer “likes what they saw.” He described a “catastrophic failure” of a laser in October after a power event in eastern Pretoria caused an energy surge that damaged the equipment. The laser has since been repaired and returned, and the plant is operating again, enriching small quantities via batch processing. He said the continuous process is expected to start in the first half of the year, which would support ramping toward commercial volumes. Mann said ASP has not signed contracts for Ytterbium-176 but sees about 2 kilograms of customer interest and believes the plant could produce about 1 kilogram per year once running continuously.

Uranium-related developments and strategic rationale

Mann said he was limited in what he could discuss about Quantum Leap Energy (QLE) due to an SEC S-1 registration process tied to a planned spin-out. He referenced a press release stating QLE signed a service level agreement with South Africa’s Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) to operate at the Pelindaba nuclear site, which he said already has licenses and processes for R&D-type uranium enrichment activity. He added that “scientists are going into Pelindaba imminently” to begin enrichment work. Mann also referenced an MOU with a “large U.S. customer” to collaborate on uranium enrichment in the U.S., but said he could not add beyond the press release.

Giannikas also mentioned TerraPower as a partner and said the company had spoken positively about ASP. Mann said TerraPower needs fuel roughly two years before switching on reactors and that ASP is working to meet that timeline. He said TerraPower representatives have visited ASP three times and the teams speak about weekly.

On the strategic logic for acquiring Renergen, Mann framed ASP as operating across three verticals—nuclear fuels, medical isotopes, and semiconductor isotopes—and argued that semiconductors will require new isotopically pure materials as traditional scaling slows. He said selling into semiconductor fabs involves more than isotopes, including helium and other electronic gases, and suggested that combining ASP and Renergen could help create a next-generation electronic gases business. Mann added that Renergen’s natural gas is a byproduct of helium production and not core to ASP’s “critical materials” strategy, though he said the company is exploring ways to maximize shareholder value from the gas stream, potentially including partnerships with downstream industrial users.

Mann also said ASP is pursuing plant locations with very cheap energy to lower isotope production costs, naming Iceland, parts of North America, and Belgium. He said conversations in Iceland are progressing and the company is waiting on one final permit, while procurement and construction have already begun.

About ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

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