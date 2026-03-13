Identiv Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) reported fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results that management said exceeded internal guidance, highlighting progress on its “Perform, Accelerate, and Transform” (PAT) strategy and citing a multi-year agreement with reusable packaging provider IFCO as a key milestone in the company’s Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) smart label push.

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IFCO agreement highlights BLE strategy

CEO Kirsten Newquist said Identiv signed a multi-year agreement with IFCO to manufacture and supply specialized next-generation BLE smart labels intended to support IFCO’s digital platform for the global fresh grocery supply chain. Identiv will be the exclusive supplier for committed manufacturing volumes, and IFCO will maintain exclusivity for the customized BLE labels as they are deployed across IFCO’s network of more than 400 million reusable packaging containers, according to Newquist.

Full-scale mass production is expected to begin later in 2026, subject to achieving final development milestones, management said. During the Q&A, Newquist said Identiv is still in product development and expects to produce lower volumes throughout the year for pilots and testing, with a “significant ramp-up” anticipated late in the year.

Asked about the revenue opportunity and economics, Newquist said the company was not discussing specific pricing or gross margin for the program. However, she said the IFCO label’s price point is higher than Identiv’s average price per product (which she said the company has previously described as around $0.15), but lower than the company’s anticipated standard BLE label price, which has been publicly described as less than $1. Newquist also said the gross margin on the IFCO program is expected to be below the company’s 30% target gross margin, while still representing “a very, very great opportunity,” noting the program structure includes committed volume and shared capital investment with IFCO.

Fourth quarter results: revenue down, margins improved

CFO Ed Kirnbauer said fourth quarter 2025 revenue was $6.2 million, above the company’s previously announced guidance range, compared with $6.7 million in the year-ago quarter. He attributed the year-over-year decline to Identiv’s planned exit of lower-margin business that was not transferred to the company’s manufacturing facility in Thailand.

Kirnbauer reported a significant improvement in profitability metrics versus the prior-year period:

GAAP gross margin: 18.1% in Q4 2025 vs. -14.9% in Q4 2024

18.1% in Q4 2025 vs. -14.9% in Q4 2024 Non-GAAP gross margin: 25.6% in Q4 2025 vs. -5.2% in Q4 2024

25.6% in Q4 2025 vs. -5.2% in Q4 2024 GAAP net loss from continuing operations: $3.7 million, or $0.16 per share, vs. $4.3 million, or $0.19 per share, in Q4 2024

$3.7 million, or $0.16 per share, vs. $4.3 million, or $0.19 per share, in Q4 2024 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss: $2.5 million vs. $4.5 million in Q4 2024

Management said margin expansion was driven by the elimination of direct labor and fixed manufacturing overhead associated with discontinued Singapore operations and improved utilization at the Thailand facility. Kirnbauer noted the company stopped production of RFID inlays and labels in Singapore at the end of Q2 2025, and said shutdown activities continued through Q4; as of Dec. 31, 2025, the shutdown was complete.

Operating expenses in the quarter were $5.8 million on a GAAP basis and $4.1 million on a non-GAAP basis, compared to $5.6 million and $4.1 million, respectively, in Q4 2024. Kirnbauer said the year-over-year increase in GAAP operating expenses was primarily due to higher strategic review-related costs in Q4 2025.

Fiscal 2025: lower revenue, better margins and narrower loss

For fiscal 2025, Kirnbauer said revenue totaled $21.5 million, down $5.1 million from fiscal 2024, primarily reflecting the intentional exit of certain lower-margin legacy business.

GAAP gross margin: 6.1% vs. 1.3% in fiscal 2024

6.1% vs. 1.3% in fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP gross margin: 14.3% vs. 8.0% in fiscal 2024

14.3% vs. 8.0% in fiscal 2024 GAAP operating expenses: $23.5 million vs. $28.3 million in fiscal 2024

$23.5 million vs. $28.3 million in fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP operating expenses: $17.6 million vs. $17.9 million in fiscal 2024

$17.6 million vs. $17.9 million in fiscal 2024 GAAP net loss from continuing operations: $18.0 million, or $0.79 per share, vs. $25.9 million, or $1.14 per share, in fiscal 2024

$18.0 million, or $0.79 per share, vs. $25.9 million, or $1.14 per share, in fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss: $14.5 million vs. $15.8 million in fiscal 2024

Kirnbauer said the year-over-year margin improvement reflected a more favorable product mix and operational efficiencies following the completion of the manufacturing transition to Thailand. He also said adjusted EBITDA loss was relatively stable despite lower revenue, citing reduced manufacturing overhead and targeted operating expense allocation under the PAT strategy.

Balance sheet, Q1 outlook, and 2026 cash usage expectations

Identiv ended Q4 2025 with $128.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, a sequential increase of $2.3 million. Kirnbauer said the change included a $2.9 million income tax refund and a $2.8 million prepayment from a new customer intended to support procurement for the customer’s projected 2026 sales volumes. Excluding those items, he said operating cash usage net of interest income was approximately $3.4 million in the quarter. Working capital at quarter-end was $133.3 million, and Kirnbauer said the company’s balance sheet “remains strong” entering 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, management guided to sales of $6.7 million to $7.2 million, which Kirnbauer said includes the benefit of a new customer ordering its full-year volume in Q1. He said the outlook implies an increase of 26% to 35% compared to $5.3 million in Q1 2025.

Kirnbauer also warned that gross margins could show “near-term variability” during 2026 as Identiv scales production for the IFCO program and onboards another new customer, describing those dynamics as typical when ramping large programs. He emphasized that the underlying cost structure improvements from the Thailand transition remain in place and said the company believes scaled volumes can support attractive long-term margin performance.

On cash, Kirnbauer said Identiv expects to use $14 million to $16 million in 2026, excluding strategic review-related costs. He said this includes cash to support ongoing operations, plus approximately $3.5 million in capital expenditures primarily related to IFCO production, a $1 million working-capital increase to support growth, and $1.5 million to purchase chips to lock in favorable pricing for orders extending beyond 2026.

Strategy execution and key operating metrics

Newquist said Identiv completed a two-year manufacturing transformation, moved production of RFID tags, inlays, and labels to Thailand, and fully shut down the Singapore site. She also said the company implemented new enterprise systems, including CRM and MRP tools, to better integrate sales, demand planning, and operations. Newquist added that Identiv completed its transition to a “pure-play IoT company” after a 12-month transition period following the sale of its physical security business to Vitaprotech.

On commercialization, Newquist said the company converted 29 new pipeline opportunities into sales during the year, generating $1.2 million in revenue, and said additional growth is expected as those customers reach steady-state adoption. In response to an analyst question about pipeline composition, she said the current customer-driven pipeline is roughly 25% healthcare, 25% logistics, 25% food and beverage, with the remainder spread across other applications.

Newquist said Identiv advanced its BLE smart label programs, produced the first 30,000 units for an IFCO proof-of-concept trial, and shipped its first orders of Wiliot’s next-generation Pixel. She also said Identiv completed five customer-driven new product development projects moving toward commercialization, including applications in wine authentication, medication compliance, and water safety, and expanded its partner ecosystem through agreements with InPlay, Tag-N-Trax, Novanta, Narravero, IFCO, and Wiliot.

Under its “Transform” pillar, Newquist said Identiv continues to evaluate strategic alternatives with a dedicated team and financial advisor Raymond James, with the goal of using strategic M&A to accelerate progress toward adjusted EBITDA breakeven, broaden the portfolio, enhance technical capabilities, and increase shareholder value.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) is a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, delivering hardware and software platforms that protect people, property and assets. Founded in 1969 through the establishment of Hirsch Electronics and later rebranded as Identiv in 2008, the company has evolved to address the convergence of physical and digital security in an increasingly connected world.

The company’s product portfolio spans RFID and NFC reader modules, smart card and credential technologies, access control hardware, secure IoT connectivity, and contactless identification solutions.

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