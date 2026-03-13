GoDaddy (GDDY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently:
- 3/12/2026 – GoDaddy is now covered by Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – GoDaddy was given a new $95.00 price target by Evercore Inc.
- 2/25/2026 – GoDaddy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – GoDaddy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/15/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $1,548,959.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,136.97. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $56,459.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,420.04. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,918 shares of company stock worth $5,500,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.
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