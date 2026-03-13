GoDaddy (GDDY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently:

3/12/2026 – GoDaddy is now covered by Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – GoDaddy was given a new $95.00 price target by Evercore Inc.

2/25/2026 – GoDaddy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – GoDaddy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $1,548,959.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,136.97. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $56,459.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,420.04. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,918 shares of company stock worth $5,500,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

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GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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