Short Interest in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Drops By 57.8%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,140,951 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the February 12th total of 28,761,888 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,741,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,741,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $970,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 185,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $54.02. 12,974,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630,727. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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