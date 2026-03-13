Short Interest in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Drops By 38.3%

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,404,584 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the February 12th total of 3,895,803 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,462 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.4%

VGK stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $90.75.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

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