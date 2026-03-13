Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XUDV) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XUDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,615 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 12th total of 5,029 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Invested Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the second quarter worth $5,094,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,625,000.

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Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of -1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $29.38.

Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (XUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies that employs an optimizer aimed to deliver high dividend yield balanced against volatility. XUDV was launched on Jan 21, 2025 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

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