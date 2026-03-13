AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $456.95 and last traded at $461.45. Approximately 5,653,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,685,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.39.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.50.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $497.50 and its 200-day moving average is $573.26.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,275.26. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,642,639. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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