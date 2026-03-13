Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 30,850,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 30,922,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Rivian Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,422.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,027,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,409,215. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,819. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,282 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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