Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $11.99. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 1.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.14.

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Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

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Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

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