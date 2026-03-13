Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK) Short Interest Down 44.7% in February

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,704 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 12th total of 3,083 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Click in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Click Stock Down 10.0%

About Click

Shares of Click stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236. Click has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $102.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

(Get Free Report)

Click Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: CLIK) is a clinical-stage digital therapeutics company developing software-based treatments for neurological, psychiatric and chronic diseases. Its platform delivers prescription digital therapies via mobile and web applications, combining evidence-based cognitive behavioral interventions, digital monitoring tools and patient engagement techniques. Click’s approach is designed to complement or extend traditional pharmacological and behavioral treatments for conditions such as major depressive disorder, insomnia and tobacco use disorder.

Founded in 2014, Click has progressed multiple programs through randomized controlled trials and regulatory review.

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