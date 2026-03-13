Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $154.15 and last traded at $155.08. Approximately 26,169,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 28,572,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.16.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.