Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 13th (ALH, AMRC, APEI, ARCC, BXSL, CADL, CPB, HCAT, HTGC, KBDC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 13th:

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

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Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $28.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $51.00 to $56.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $27.50 to $24.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $2.75 to $1.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $14.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $88.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

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