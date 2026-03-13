Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 13th (ALH, AMRC, APEI, ARCC, BXSL, CADL, CPB, HCAT, HTGC, KBDC)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 13th:

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $28.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $51.00 to $56.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $27.50 to $24.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $2.75 to $1.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $14.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $88.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

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