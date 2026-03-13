Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Butler National had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter.
Butler National Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,168. Butler National has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About Butler National
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