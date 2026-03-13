Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Butler National had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,168. Butler National has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

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Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

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