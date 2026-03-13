Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.01. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $11.9250, with a volume of 428 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 3.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland?based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.