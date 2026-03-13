Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.0790, with a volume of 86115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $144.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company’s products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac’s core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.