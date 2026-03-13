Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 37,048 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.03.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

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Kovitz Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kovitz Core Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:EQTY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe. EQTY was launched on Dec 28, 2011 and is managed by Kovitz.

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