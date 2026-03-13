Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of United Microelectronics Call Options (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 45,855 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,013 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Microelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Price Performance
Shares of UMC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,619. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.
UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.
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